Twin Falls man celebrates his 100th birthday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls local Charles West-Stone, or West to most, celebrated his centennial on Saturday, being honored for his service to the U.S. Army in World War II.

West is one of the few remaining survivors of the Omaha beach invasion, having been in the second wave of troops on the first day of the famous invasion of Normandy.

For the Stone family, taking a moment to honor the service of West is not only important for him, but also for all World War II veterans.

The family tells KMVT it’s important to take every opportunity to show our veterans respect.

“Dad is probably one of the few World War II vets left living in the Twin Falls area or the state of Idaho,” said West’s son Clay.

As for West himself, being presented with his military honors, especially in front of his family and wife of 70 years, there is not much more he could have wanted for his birthday.

“I can’t say much more than I’m proud of each one here,” he said.

Family and members of the community gathered to see Army Chaplin John Martinez present multiple honors to West; a challenge coin, an honorary 13 folded flag, and an army pin.

