California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million

About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California authorities.(California Highway Patrol)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT
(Gray News) – Authorities in California recovered 35 luxury cars after a two-month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases of the vehicles from area dealerships. The total value of the cars stolen is estimated to be about $2.3 million.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they served a warrant in the San Fernando Valley, where investigators recovered the stolen vehicles. The makes of the vehicles stolen include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

Along with the recovered vehicles, police arrested one suspect, and seized a firearm and an indoor marijuana grow operation involving 400 plants, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was not named and no charges were mentioned.

The investigation, which concluded March 24, was conducted by California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 323-644-9550.

