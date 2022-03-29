Idaho launches investigation over robocalls with FCC

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, the state of Idaho announced an investigation partnership with the FCC to look into robocalls.

The investigation will look into ways to share information and increase collaboration on robocall investigations.

“Robocalls are a global problem and individually we as states are not equipped to tackle such an enormous issue,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “But there’s force in numbers and when we team up with other states and federal agencies like the FCC, we’re much more effective. Robocalls are a plague and combatting them takes an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

The addition of Idaho by the FCC means the total number of state-federal partnerships of this kind has reached 22.

“The FCC and these state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with these agreements, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.