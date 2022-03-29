Advertisement

Idaho launches investigation over robocalls with FCC

The addition of Idaho by the FCC means the total number of state-federal partnerships of this kind has reached 22
The partnership was announced on Tuesday
The partnership was announced on Tuesday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, the state of Idaho announced an investigation partnership with the FCC to look into robocalls.

The investigation will look into ways to share information and increase collaboration on robocall investigations.

“Robocalls are a global problem and individually we as states are not equipped to tackle such an enormous issue,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “But there’s force in numbers and when we team up with other states and federal agencies like the FCC, we’re much more effective. Robocalls are a plague and combatting them takes an all-hands-on-deck approach.”



“The FCC and these state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with these agreements, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it.”

