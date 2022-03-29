Advertisement

Idaho to receive millions to promote equitable unemployment insurance access

The other states who will receive the funding are Alabama, Missouri, and New Mexico
Five states are slated to receive millions from the US Department of Labor
Five states are slated to receive millions from the US Department of Labor
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT
WASHINGTON D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho is one of four states slated to receive millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Labor to promote equitable access to unemployment insurance systems.

Idaho will receive $2.2 million. The grants are being made by the department in order to improve the delivery of unemployment insurance to those who face obstacles in getting it.

The other states who will receive the funding are Alabama, Missouri, and New Mexico.

The funds will simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing, and addressed the needs of communities, the Department of Labor said in a press release.

