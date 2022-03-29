Idaho to receive millions to promote equitable unemployment insurance access

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho is one of four states slated to receive millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Labor to promote equitable access to unemployment insurance systems.

Idaho will receive $2.2 million. The grants are being made by the department in order to improve the delivery of unemployment insurance to those who face obstacles in getting it.

The other states who will receive the funding are Alabama, Missouri, and New Mexico.

The funds will simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing, and addressed the needs of communities, the Department of Labor said in a press release.

