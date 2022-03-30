Advertisement

2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says

Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:56 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news if you like avocados; eating them is a great way to help out your heart health.

A new government study found eating at least two servings a week, which adds up to one avocado, reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21%.

It also said that eating avocado instead of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats, like bacon, was especially beneficial.

Experts said anything you can do to improve your heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, left, stands outside St....
Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas caseworkers: After Abbott’s order, investigations into transgender kids’ parents given priority
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings...
Another solid month of US hiring expected despite obstacles
31 countries meet today about possibly releasing oil reserves.
31 countries meet to discuss tapping into oil reserves
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks