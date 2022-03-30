Fish and Game seeks volunteers to repair fire damaged winter range

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for volunteers to plant sagebrush in order to rehabilitate winter ranges in the Magic Valley.

They are looking for volunteers to plant 15,000 sagebrush plants in order to restore habitats damaged by area fires.

The Badger Fire in 2020 destroyed not just the sagebrush themselves, but also the seedling. The plant days will be on April 9 and 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Antelope Valley south of Hansen.

Fish and Game staff will meet volunteers at the intersection of East 2900 North and North 4000 East at 8:30 a.m. on those two days before everyone will drive to the planting sites.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended. Volunteers are asked to dress for spring weather, bring gloves, water, and a lunch.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call Fish and Game at (208) 324-4359 to sign up. Fish and Game can also sign volunteers up upon arriving Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.