Holm, Russell D (Rusty)

BURLEY—Russell D (Rusty) Holm, a 65-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah surrounded by loved ones.

He was born October 4, 1956 in Burley, Idaho, the son of Larry Andrew and Margean Wilcox Holm. He attended schools in Rupert and Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1974. He married Susie Baker on August 19, 2007 but they were together on many adventures since 1991. They have five cat kids, and Boog - a Siberian Husky; he loved them all.

Rusty worked various jobs including the Datsun Dealership on West Main Street in Burley, driving gas truck for Bowen Petroleum, more than 20 years at Goode Motors in the parts department, and over ten years at Let’s Ride in its parts department. He was a hard worker and gave his very best in everything he did in life, making many friends everywhere he went.

Rusty loved camping, ATV rides, being with his family, and traveling to California, Oregon, and the Washington coasts with Susie for over 30 years. He was also an active bowler for many years and received his 300 award and his 11-in-a-row award.

After his retirement in October 2021 he had planned on spending a lot of time in Island Park on family property.

He is survived by his wife, Susie; three daughters, Heather (Brad) Peterson, Holly Holm, and Haylee (Mike) Brown, all of Boise; three grandchildren, Auria Peterson, Piper Brown, and Ti Russell Brown; three siblings, his twin brother, Randy (Maggie) Holm of Heyburn, Brad (DeeAnn) Holm of Burley, and Lori (Terro) Anderson of Inkom; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His family expresses their sincere appreciation to the nurses and doctors at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah for the wonderful, loving, and constant care they gave Rusty during his time there.

Rusty, you are the love of my life. You are truly loved and will be missed by all you came in contact with throughout your life. You will be in our hearts and thoughts forever.

A celebration of Rusty’s life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

