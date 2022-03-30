Idaho lottery still looking for million dollar winner three months later

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Lottery is still looking for a person they say won $1 million three months ago.

The winner has yet to contact Idaho Lottery after that amount of time for a winning ticket of 027047 after being sold in Blaine County.

“Players who win a large lottery prize sometimes delay coming forward to claim it, but we’ve reached the halfway point in the claiming period for this $1,000,000 winning ticket and the player needs to start thinking about coming forward,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing and this one will be invalid after June 27, 2022. After that date, we will be unable to pay the claim.”

Prizes that remain unclaimed at the end of the fiscal year will circulate back to Idaho public schools, the Bond Levy Equalization Fund, and other organizations in the Gem State.

If the ticket remains unclaimed, it would be the first to be so in a decade.

Idaho Lottery urges the winner of the money to sign the back of the ticket and contact their office in Boise. Players have until June 27 to claim the tickets from the office in Boise.

