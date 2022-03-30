Planned Parenthood files suit to block Idaho’s abortion law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Planned Parenthood Great Northwest announced on Wednesday they have filed a petition in the Idaho Supreme Court to block Idaho’s abortion bill.

The bill is set to go into effect on April 22. Planned Parenthood says the bill undermines patients’ right to privacy and illegally delegates law enforcement into the hands of private citizens.

“It should be clear to everyone that the Idaho state legislature intentionally abandoned the ordinary rule of law when they passed this six-week abortion ban. Then the governor joined their effort to deny his constituents their constitutional rights when he signed the abortion ban into law — despite his own acknowledgment that it was wrong,” said Planned Parenthood Federation president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson.

“Unless this abortion ban is stopped, Idahoans will watch in real-time as their government strips them of the very rights they were sworn to protect. Everyone deserves to make their own decisions about their bodies, families, and lives — and we’re going to keep fighting to make sure that is a reality.”

