Advertisement

A text from your own phone number? It’s spam

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.(Adrianna Calvo/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Verizon customers are getting spam text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Like many scams, the text provides a link to a “free gift” for the user to click on.

Verizon customers have been sharing their experiences in a community forum on Verizon’s website, with most of them encountering the same text that appears to come from their own phone number. It reads:

“Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” followed by a link.

Of course, there is no gift for you – it’s a scam to get information from you. As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.

Verizon said on its Support Twitter account that it is actively working to stop the messages and have involved law enforcement to try to identify the source of the spam texts.

For more information about phishing scams and how to report them, visit Verizon’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, left, stands outside St....
Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas caseworkers: After Abbott’s order, investigations into transgender kids’ parents given priority
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings...
Another solid month of US hiring expected despite obstacles
31 countries meet today about possibly releasing oil reserves.
31 countries meet to discuss tapping into oil reserves
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks