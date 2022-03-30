Update: Governor vetoes bill aimed at changing judge selection process

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Update 3/30 1:30 P.M.:

Governor Brad Little vetoed House Bill 782 and he said in his transmittal letter “I think it is in Idaho’s best interest to spend more time properly vetting these changes with all relevant stakeholders.” His full transmittal letter can be seen here.

This is the second veto issued by Little today and the sixth veto he has issued this year.

Original article;

A bill that changes the judge selection process in the state of Idaho still sits on Governor Brad Little’s desk awaiting action.

House Bill 782 changes the way judges are selected and expands the Idaho Judicial Council from seven members to 11. The judicial council would now be comprised of a district judge, a magistrate judge, four members of the Idaho State Bar, four non-attorney members and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The Idaho Judicial Council was created in 1967 by the state legislature in order to investigate complaints against judges. The council additionally assists in filling judicial vacancies by compiling a list of between two and four candidates to present to the governor.

“Through the years though, we’re starting to see more and more of our judges instead of retiring and filling out their term, retiring early and the judicial council replacing those judges,” said bill sponsor and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle (R-Star). “I understand that’s the process we have and I understand we need that process, but I also have concerns that that process establishes incumbency.”

Currently, the Governor appoints three of the judicial council’s seven members, but under this law, the Governor would select eight of the council’s 11 members. The bill additionally shortens judicial council members’ terms from six to four years.

The Governor would also have the power to reject one list of nominees for a judicial vacancy.

When the bill was debated on the House floor, some questioned whether this legislation will bring politics into play when it comes time to fill judiciary vacancies.

“We’re talking about a system that has worked superbly well for 55 years, and we’re talking about completely turning it upside down and inside out and frankly highly politicizing a system that thus far has been non-partisan and pretty non-political,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise).

Governor Little has until 12:25 PM on Thursday to sign or veto the bill. According to the Governor’s Office, Little has never allowed a bill to go into law without his signature. He has issued four vetos this year.

