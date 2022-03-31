Advertisement

AAA urges attention to the road during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Since 2013, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has studied the effects of distracted driving
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month(WAFB)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is Distracted Driving Awareness month, and AAA is reminding drivers to keep their focus on the road through its annual safety campaign, “Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive Intexticated.”

Most people would never drink and drive, but they may not realize that distracted driving can have the same deadly consequences.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,100 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved at least one distracted driver.

That’s an average of nine deaths per day, and a 1% increase from 2019 – despite a dramatic reduction in vehicle miles traveled during the pandemic. On average, 1,000 people are injured every day in distracted driving crashes nationwide.

In the Gem State, the number of distracted driving-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities all decreased in 2020, a possible side effect of less traffic on the road. But distraction was still a factor in 19% of Idaho’s crashes that year, with 22 people killed.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, 71% of all distracted driving crashes occurred on urban roadways, but 85% of distracted driving fatalities occurred on rural roadways.

“Our hope is that people will understand the risk involved. The average text takes your eyes off the road for 4.6 seconds, which at 55 mph is like traveling the length of a football field blindfolded. The problem gets even worse with the use of social media, GIFs, and videos,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We can all agree that the top priority is for everyone to make it home safely, and that means resisting the temptation to immediately respond to a text or email.”

AAA says that many new vehicles are equipped with “infotainment” systems that allow drivers to talk, text, check email and use GPS, but that doesn’t mean that they’re safe to use while the vehicle is in motion.

Since 2013, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has studied the effects of distracted driving in partnership with the University of Utah. After testing the infotainment systems in 30 vehicles, 23 were found to produce high or very high levels of distraction for drivers.

“Even if you’re stopped at a traffic light, your response should wait. Our research shows that the effects of mental distraction can last up to 27 seconds after a task ends,” Conde said. “If you need to communicate immediately, please pull into a parking lot or turn the job over to a trusty co-pilot.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
Idaho lottery still looking for million dollar winner three months later

Latest News

Jerome Softball Team awarded grant.
Jerome softball team gets $100,00 grant courtesy of Dick’s Sporting Goods
As the weather warms up, more people will look to gather around the barbecue.
Fit and Well Idaho: Healthy eating in the warmer months
County Commissioners say there's still time to get your rose as their move continues
County Commissioners remind people to pick up their roses as April starts
Lawmakers react after this most recent legislative session
Legislators react after 2022 session ends
Moose is one of the animals you can apply to hunt as of Friday
Hunting licenses for some big game open Friday