Cranney, Kim

BURLEY—Kim Cranney, a 74-year-old resident of Burley, and a former longtime resident of Oakley, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Kim was born Tuesday, May 27, 1947, in Oakley, Idaho; he was the second child of Harold Keith and Kerma McBride Cranney. He graduated from Oakley High School in 1965 and enjoyed playing football and was involved in FFA, band and many other activities. He attended college for several years and returned to Oakley to help his father and brother on the farm and ranch. He sold his portion of the farm in 1997 and became a licensed realtor and sold farms all over the valley. Through his love of agriculture, he taught his family the value of hard work and shared his knowledge and experience with others.

He married the love of his life, Janet Speckman, on September 24, 1970, in the Logan Utah Temple. His favorite quote was, “The best decision I ever made was to marry Janet. I love herand I am the man I am today because of her.” Kim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Kim and Janet have four children.

Kim was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as bishop, elders quorum president, scout leader, ward missionary, Young Mens president, and Primary and Sunday School teacher. We are forever grateful for his example of service, dedication and love for others. Kim always had a smile on his face and a story to tell along with a great sense of humor. He was loyal, honest, and a friend to all.

He will be greatly missed by those of us left behind. Survivors include his wife, Janet; his children, Greg (Jenni), Terri (James Barnes), Stephanie (Jay Hill) and Tyson (Heather);13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brother, K Cranney (Jennie); and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

Kim’s final resting place will be at Marion Cemetery in Oakley.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

