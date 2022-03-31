Floral Avenue businesses call unpaved road “embarassing”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dirt, rocks, and even branches and trash make up Floral Avenue in Twin Falls. Located south of Kimberly Road, Floral Avenue is one of the lone unpaved public roads within city limits.

“It’s kind of actually embarrassing,” said Stuart Sandall, owner of Premier Woodworking — a custom cabinetry business that has been based near the corner of Floral Avenue and Trade Street for 15 years. “One of the greatest challenges we have in our business is just the amount of dirt and dust this road causes.”

In the winter, rain and snow lead to potholes that Sandall and others say are large enough to damage cars.

Stanley Watts manages Watts Machine & Fabrication, which has been based out of a Floral Avenue shop for 15 years. He says the unsightly road turns away potential customers. “It pulls the mud in and customers complain about it. Their vehicles are dirty all the time,” said Watts.

“In the winter, it’s full of potholes, you can’t go more than five miles per hour or it’ll just tear your car apart and mud is flying everywhere,” added Sandall.

Businesses and the City of Twin Falls have been in talks about upgrading the road, but in recent years, other roads have been given priority over Floral Avenue.

“Like most cities, we are investing and building and maintaining roadways based on traffic counts,” said City of Twin Falls spokesman Joshua Palmer. Based on the far southeastern side of town, Floral Avenue doesn’t get the vehicle or pedestrian traffic seen across much of the city.

Last year, four options for possible renovations to Floral Avenue were proposed to the city council. Everything from a full build-out to cheaper borrow ditches and controlled access option.

It’s an issue that this year has become more complicated due to the soaring costs of construction materials and labor. The cost of every option proposed to the city council last year has risen, some by as much as 20%.

“I don’t want to discount the problems that this creates for those businesses,” said Palmer. “We have a limited budget and we have roads citizens expect us to maintain. It’s a delicate balance,”

Tax breaks and building permits are not any cheaper for the businesses located on this dirt road, but their tax revenue alone is not enough to cover renovation costs. According to Palmer, the city received roughly $71,000 in tax revenue annually from those businesses, but the least expensive road improvement option requires more than five times that amount of funding.

While alternate financing options like creating a Local Improvement District are being explored, the city is admittedly facing a lengthy list of road projects coming up this summer, leaving some of those based on the road feeling less than optimistic.

“Over the last couple of years, it seemed like ‘yeah we’re going to do something,’ but nothing ever happened,” said Watts. “It feels like you’re kinda on the end of the lane.”

