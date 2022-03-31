Governor Little celebrates “historic” legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the 2022 legislative session comes to an end, Idaho Governor Brad Little is calling it a “historic legislative success.”

In a statement released to KMVT, Little said:

“In all my years, I have never seen a more successful legislative session that produced so many positive results for the people we serve. We achieved what I never thought we could – ‘the trifecta’ – which is record tax relief, record education investments, and record transportation investments in one year.

“With our second year of a record budget surplus – achieved through a red-hot economy and years of fiscal conservatism – we were able to provide Idahoans with historic tax relief and unprecedented investments in schools, roads, water, and other important areas to improve Idahoans’ quality of life and keep up with growth.

“Effective leadership is about giving people confidence by staying focused and getting things done, listening, showing the way through humble strength, and embracing a spirit of service. I appreciate so many of my legislative partners for demonstrating these qualities this session and for moving forward so quickly in passing my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan. Together we will continue to do great things for the people of Idaho!”

Tax cuts, increasing in K-12 funding, and investing in Idaho’s water infrastructure were among some of the bills signed into law by Little this session.

Little also vetoed a bill that would have banned vaccine mandates in Idaho.

