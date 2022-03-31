Advertisement

The Idaho Department of Finance to hold fourth consecutive Scam Jam

Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden will be a speaker at an event where you can learn how to avoid scams
Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden will be a speaker at an event where you can learn how to avoid scams(MGN/Pexels)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to educate consumers on scams, the Idaho Department of Finance is holding its fourth consecutive Scam Jam event.

In partnership with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, the virtual webinar series will feature expert presenters on a wide range of topics featuring attorney general Lawrence Wasden as the keynote speaker.

The virtual Scam Jam is held in an effort to provide Idahoans with the warning signs of financial fraud of all kinds from romance scams, investment scams, Medicare, or even home improvement scams.

The event will be held on April 14 and 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on Zoom. To learn how to register visit the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring

Latest News

Unpaved Floral Avenue in Twin Falls
Companies say dirt road hurts their business
Idaho legislature adjourns after 81 days
Business owners along Floral Avenue say the lack of a paved road has hurt their business
Floral Avenue businesses call unpaved road “embarassing”
Jake Eilander was booked into the Bonneville County Jail
Idaho Falls man arrested in alleged homicide
Little celebrated this session as it comes to an end
Governor Little celebrates “historic” legislative session