The Idaho Department of Finance to hold fourth consecutive Scam Jam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to educate consumers on scams, the Idaho Department of Finance is holding its fourth consecutive Scam Jam event.

In partnership with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, the virtual webinar series will feature expert presenters on a wide range of topics featuring attorney general Lawrence Wasden as the keynote speaker.

The virtual Scam Jam is held in an effort to provide Idahoans with the warning signs of financial fraud of all kinds from romance scams, investment scams, Medicare, or even home improvement scams.

The event will be held on April 14 and 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on Zoom. To learn how to register visit the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance website.

