Idaho Falls man arrested in alleged homicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police have taken an Idaho Falls man into custody in an alleged homicide that occurred Wednesday.

Officers responding found a deceased man they say suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Investigating officers identified Jake Eilander as the suspect in the case and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on second degree murder charges.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Ulises Rangel of Idaho Falls.

