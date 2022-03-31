Idaho legislature adjourns after 81 days

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both the Idaho Senate and the House adjourned for the year on Thursday afternoon.

There were four bills Governor Brad little vetoed since the legislature recessed last week. None of the vetoes got the override from the legislature Thursday.

Senate Bill 1381, the Coronavirus Pause Act, which would not allow employers to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates was the main focus Thursday as the Idaho Legislature wrapped up.

The veto override ultimately failed in the Senate, as 21 voted in favor and 14 voted against. Idaho lawmakers needed a two-thirds majority to disregard Little’s veto, meaning this bill will not take effect in the Gem State.

House Bill 782, also vetoed by the Governor, was discussed in the House as well, but there was no vote on the bill that would give the governor more power in the judge selection process in Idaho and would expand the Judicial Council from seven to 11 members.

On Wednesday, Little also vetoed the measure that would have altered the way K-12 money is allocated, switching from average daily attendance to student enrollment, but the legislature declined to make any moves to override.

Twin Falls Senator Lee Heider (R-District 24) is retiring after serving 12 years, and had this to say as the legislature departed.

“I love all of you and hope that your lives continue to be great, as they have been in the past, and I’m appreciative of the time I’ve had here,” Heider said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.