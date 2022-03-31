Advertisement

Jerome’s Ortega signs with Graceland University in Iowa

Ortega is a two-time state placer at Jerome, and his team won a 4A state title in 2021
Ortega is a two-time state placer at Jerome, and his team won a 4A state title in 2021
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome wrestler is going to the Hawkeye State to continue his athletic career.

Robby Ortega signed with Graceland University in Iowa Wednesday evening. The Yellowjackets are an NAIA school in Lamoni, Iowa.

Ortega is a two-time state placer at Jerome, and his team won a 4A state title in 2021.

The Tiger has been wrestling since the 4th grade but didn’t decide to wrestle in college until after the state meet this year. He’s excited to head to a storied wrestling region.

“The state of Iowa is just big on wrestling, that’s kind of just where I wanted to go if I wanted to continue wrestling, and I was lucky to have a few colleges reach out to me from Iowa, but when I went out to go visit Graceland, I knew it was the one for me,” Ortega said. “I like the campus, the wrestling room, and just the people there.”

Ortega is dealing with a torn ACL and says he will have surgery soon and redshirt his first year.

He plans on studying agricultural business.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
Idaho lottery still looking for million dollar winner three months later

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho split their doubleheader on Friday.
CSI’s rally not enough to overtake Colorado Northwestern
Bair garners off from Utah schools on Friday
Bair garners off from Utah schools on Friday
Owens and Bair connect in Kimberly’s prolific offense
Bair offered by Utah, Utah State
The CSI Baseball team routed Colorado Northwestern on Thursday.
CSI Baseball run-rules Colorado Northwestern
CSI run-rules Colorado Northwestern