Jerome’s Ortega signs with Graceland University in Iowa

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome wrestler is going to the Hawkeye State to continue his athletic career.

Robby Ortega signed with Graceland University in Iowa Wednesday evening. The Yellowjackets are an NAIA school in Lamoni, Iowa.

Ortega is a two-time state placer at Jerome, and his team won a 4A state title in 2021.

The Tiger has been wrestling since the 4th grade but didn’t decide to wrestle in college until after the state meet this year. He’s excited to head to a storied wrestling region.

“The state of Iowa is just big on wrestling, that’s kind of just where I wanted to go if I wanted to continue wrestling, and I was lucky to have a few colleges reach out to me from Iowa, but when I went out to go visit Graceland, I knew it was the one for me,” Ortega said. “I like the campus, the wrestling room, and just the people there.”

Ortega is dealing with a torn ACL and says he will have surgery soon and redshirt his first year.

He plans on studying agricultural business.

