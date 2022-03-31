Library budget impact access to telehealth

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s 2022 Legislative session went late into the night on the day of the self-imposed deadline discussing the state’s library budget.

“To me, it’s very, very sad, particularly in our rural districts,” said Representative Sally Toone, a Democrat from Gooding. “Libraries are such a vital part of what we do and an information server.”

Ultimately, after hours of debate, Idaho lawmakers decided to cut the library budget by over $3 million, eliminating the budget for telehealth programs.

Now, while there are more doctors in places like Twin Falls, and the library doesn’t rely on those programs quite as much, I spoke with places like Gooding and Kimberly where they have much more reliance on telehealth programs.

“(For) a lot of people this is the only access they have to that type of thing,” said Helen McCord, the Director of the Kimberly Public Library. “I still have a lot of young people come in that this is their only access to the internet.”

“I’ll speak for rural Idaho: we don’t have doctors. We’re one of the lowest access states in the union,” said Toone.

McCord tells me seeing her passion in the spotlight this way paints an ugly picture of what happens at libraries and the purpose they serve, providing information and technology to the community.

“State Legislature has no idea what the people in our area read and I don’t think they have a right to be interfering with that,” said McCord.

Libraries have spent the past two years helping bridge the gap for those most impacted by the pandemic with telehealth programs and broadband access for remote learning.

Toone says the role they played shows how a community can come together and pull each other through difficult times.

“And places like this is a big part of that. What more can I say?” said Toone.

