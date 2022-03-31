Walker, Bryce Edward

RUPERT—Bryce Edward Walker passed away early Sunday morning, March 27, 2022.

He was born May 1, 1944, to Earl Edward and Jean Marie McAlister Walker. Bryce was born with Down syndrome and was a delight to his parents. As a young boy he attended school in Heyburn with other special needs children. When Bryce was young, doctors told his mom and dad that he would probably pass away at about 12 years of age. We all expected that and we were amazed and pleasantly surprised to have him live to the age of 77.

He lived because of the love and special care his mother, Jean, gave to him. She always prepared well-balanced and good meals for him. She taught him how to work. She showed him great love and care. He kept his bedroom immaculate, washed dishes and helped weed the garden and flower beds. He was a great worker but about ten years ago he announced to this mother that he was retiring.

Bryce had a heart of gold. He loved everybody, especially babies. He had a great memory and after he met you he knew your name and the names of your family members. He never forgot them. He was always so glad to see you and was so gracious in his greeting to you. His love and enthusiasm always made you feel good about yourself.

When he was younger he always identified a car by its license plate. He knew which state every plate was from. In the winter he loved to help Jean with jigsaw puzzles. At one time he did a large one by himself.

Bryce loved his church and all of its members. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Walker of Rupert; and other family members who simply adored him! He was preceded in death by his father, Earl.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Apostolic House of Prayer, located at 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor T.J. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the service.

