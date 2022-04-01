County Commissioners remind people to pick up their roses as April starts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Commissioners are reminding everyone to come down to the rose garden on Shoshone Street to claim their plant.

As KMVT reported in March, the roses are having to be removed for the addition of the courthouse.

Professional gardeners will be there Friday and Saturday to help you dig out your plant and give you tips on how best to transplant it so it will have the best chance at survival.

Early April is the best time to transplant roses because it isn’t too hot yet so Friday’s weather was ideal.

“April is a great month to transplant,” said County Commissioner Brett Reinke. “May and June gets a little too late in the year because it starts to warm up, so when its cool like it is today its wonderful. That is what we are focusing on today is to be able to get these roses dug up and then they can take them home and transplant them.”

If you missed Friday’s session, they are having another one Saturday morning from 8:30-12:30 p.m. If you miss that you can come on your own time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.