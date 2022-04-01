Advertisement

County Commissioners remind people to pick up their roses as April starts

If you missed Friday’s session, they are having another one Saturday morning from 8:30-12:30 p.m
County Commissioners say there's still time to get your rose as their move continues
County Commissioners say there's still time to get your rose as their move continues(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Commissioners are reminding everyone to come down to the rose garden on Shoshone Street to claim their plant.

As KMVT reported in March, the roses are having to be removed for the addition of the courthouse.

Professional gardeners will be there Friday and Saturday to help you dig out your plant and give you tips on how best to transplant it so it will have the best chance at survival.

Early April is the best time to transplant roses because it isn’t too hot yet so Friday’s weather was ideal.

“April is a great month to transplant,” said County Commissioner Brett Reinke. “May and June gets a little too late in the year because it starts to warm up, so when its cool like it is today its wonderful. That is what we are focusing on today is to be able to get these roses dug up and then they can take them home and transplant them.”

If you missed Friday’s session, they are having another one Saturday morning from 8:30-12:30 p.m. If you miss that you can come on your own time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Jerome Softball Team awarded grant.
Jerome softball team gets $100,00 grant courtesy of Dick’s Sporting Goods
As the weather warms up, more people will look to gather around the barbecue.
Fit and Well Idaho: Healthy eating in the warmer months
Lawmakers react after this most recent legislative session
Legislators react after 2022 session ends
Moose is one of the animals you can apply to hunt as of Friday
Hunting licenses for some big game open Friday