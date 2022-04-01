Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Healthy eating in the warmer months

In the summer it is helpful to eat lighter foods so they don't weigh you down in the heat of the day
As the weather warms up, more people will look to gather around the barbecue.
As the weather warms up, more people will look to gather around the barbecue.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that it’s spring and more people are having barbecues and cook outs, St. Luke’s is reminding people how to eat healthy in the warmer weather. And that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

When enjoying a backyard barbecue or picnic, it can be tempting to want to pack your plate with the chips, brownies, and meats. But a dietician at St. Luke’s is reminding people to try to have most of your plate be vegetables and fruits, and a little bit of the other foods.

In the summer it is helpful to eat lighter foods so they don’t weigh you down in the heat of the day.

“As humans we are social people, and in the summer when we are the most social, one of the most social things we do as people is eat,” said Clinical Dietician Tony Teich. “So a lot of times you are going to different venues eating that, out there eating all kinds of stuff sitting on patios eating this, it can be a difficult time to reel in and hone in on what a helpful diet might look like.”

Experts also say to drink plenty of water, as that will keep you both hydrated and aid in digestion.

