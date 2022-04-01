Furry Friday: Smoochie

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Smoochie, a one-and-a-half-year old pitbull.

Smoochie is the Twin Falls Animal Shelter’s longest tenured dog, having been there for two-and-a-half months.

Mallory Cox with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter describes her as having “puppy energy”, as she likes to be out in the yard and will likely need to be walked once a day.

Smoochie, however, is strong on the leash so any owner will need to keep that in mind. She’s good with other dogs her size, but doesn’t do well with cats.

She is also good with children. To adopt this lovable dog, you can call the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at 208-736-2299.

