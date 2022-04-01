Hunting licenses for some big game open Friday

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Friday, you can apply to hunt moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats with the Idaho Fish and Game.

The controlled hunt tags will be open until April 30.

The Fish and Game says this is a busy time because on May 1, tags for deer elk, pronghorn and bear will open up.

They say this is where hunters need to do their research, because if you apply for a moose, mountain goat or bighorn sheep tag, you may not be eligible to apply for big game hunts.

“In order to spread the wealth around if you will, that’s why we limit which application and group of species you can go after,” said Terry Thompson with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Thompson says there is a lot of competition for a few mountain goat, moose and sheep tags.

