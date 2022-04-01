Advertisement

Hunting licenses for some big game open Friday

Thompson says there is a lot of competition for a few mountain goat, moose and sheep tags
Moose is one of the animals you can apply to hunt as of Friday
Moose is one of the animals you can apply to hunt as of Friday(Winchester police)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Friday, you can apply to hunt moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats with the Idaho Fish and Game.

The controlled hunt tags will be open until April 30.

The Fish and Game says this is a busy time because on May 1, tags for deer elk, pronghorn and bear will open up.

They say this is where hunters need to do their research, because if you apply for a moose, mountain goat or bighorn sheep tag, you may not be eligible to apply for big game hunts.

“In order to spread the wealth around if you will, that’s why we limit which application and group of species you can go after,” said Terry Thompson with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Thompson says there is a lot of competition for a few mountain goat, moose and sheep tags.

For more information on how to buy a license, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Jerome Softball Team awarded grant.
Jerome softball team gets $100,00 grant courtesy of Dick’s Sporting Goods
As the weather warms up, more people will look to gather around the barbecue.
Fit and Well Idaho: Healthy eating in the warmer months
County Commissioners say there's still time to get your rose as their move continues
County Commissioners remind people to pick up their roses as April starts
Lawmakers react after this most recent legislative session
Legislators react after 2022 session ends