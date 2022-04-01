Jerome softball team gets $100,00 grant courtesy of Dick’s Sporting Goods

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome softball team has been awarded $100,000 thanks to a grant from Dick’s Sporting Goods’ sports matter grant.

“It was shocking to us, we had no idea,” said Lyle Hudelson, the head coach of the Jerome High School softball team.

He and his team have been practicing at Forsythe park for years, but have always dreamed of having a spot on campus for the girls to play.

“In the end we always knew that we wanted to bring them home, somehow, and we’ve got great ideas, but we need the financial backing to do it,” said Scott Burton, the athletic director.

Now, they will be able to. With the sports matter grant, they were awarded $100,000, which is $80,000 more than they were originally asking for. Only 22 schools in the entire country were awarded this grant.

“This is our home, we call this home and its great, and we are very thankful that we get the privilege to play on it, but we just want something on campus,” said Hudelson. “It will make things so much easier.”

Now where will this new softball field be?

“If you are walking up towards the football field, its the old soccer practice field right there, just to the left as you are walking up between the school and the baseball field,” said Hudelson.

And the team knows they wouldn’t be anywhere without the support of the entire community.

“It’s a testament to our community too, the people we have in our school, the people we have in our town,” said Burton.

“I’m so thankful for Gary and Carl and the crew for putting in the work and making the fields look great for us and allowing us a place to play,” said Hudelson.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.