Kittelson, Arnold

BOTTINEAU, ND—Arnold Kittelson was reunited with his family in Heaven on March 25, 2022. Arnold was born March 28, 1936, in Bottineau, North Dakota to Lewis and Aasne Kittelson.

Arnie grew up with three sisters on the family farm in North Dakota. He loved animals and raised all types of farm animals, as well as numerous dogs and farm cats. He attended Hilton #2 school just half a mile from home.

As a young man he hunted and trapped wildlife. Arnie was a cook for most of his life, surviving a severe kitchen fire at Bottineau’s bowling alley. He returned to the family farm to heal and then began his career with the Christian Center and Camp. He later cooked at the Birchwood Restaurant, where he could handle any position and was known to be dependable and honest. The last few years he lived with his sister, Helen, in Idaho, and with his nephew and niece in Jerome.

Arnold never married but stayed on the family farm to help his parents with all aspects of planting and harvesting crops, raising cattle, and milking. The family always had a vegetable and fruit garden that he tended to and helped to preserve. Arnold was known as a caregiver, first for his parents, then later for his sister Helen and her husband Herb. He helped raise several of his siblings’ children while living at the farm.

Arnie was always helping others with open arms. He was known to stop at his sister Louella’s house and take a couple of her boys home with him after work. He enjoyed baking for his family and they enjoyed his unforgettable chocolate cakes. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Hazel, Louella and Helen, four nephews, three nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with viewing an hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. Following the internment, a luncheon will be offered at the church.

Special thanks to Idaho Home Health and Hospice and the caring staff at Desano Village in Jerome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Davis St., Jerome ID 83338; or Metigoshe Lutheran Ministries, 165 Lake Loop Rd., Bottineau ND 58318.

