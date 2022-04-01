Advertisement

Legislators react after 2022 session ends

This session lasted 81 days
Lawmakers react after this most recent legislative session
Lawmakers react after this most recent legislative session(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One big push in this years legislature was education, as K-12 funding increased by over $300 million.

Representative Ned Burns (D) of District 26, says this was one of the big positives to come from this year’s session.

“The boost in student education spending was great, there was rural teacher loan forgiveness, that was very good,” said Burns.

Senate Republican Jim Patrick (District 25), who serves much of rural Twin Falls, is also pleased with the boost in education.

He was disappointed in House Bill 666, though, a bill that didn’t make it out of the Senate, but would have punished librarians.

“We don’t want smut or pornographic materials in our libraries, I think we all agree with that. We haven’t proven that there is, some say there is,” Patrick said.

Burns also thought it held up some of the progress this session.

“The dog whistle stuff that we were working on, the library stuff, that was really disappointing,” Burns said. “Because I know libraries are not dens of iniquity as they were being portrayed,” he said.

One thing Senator Patrick was really pleased with was investments in water infrastructure, especially water recharge infrastructure from the upper Snake River.

“Most of my constituents are ag and small towns, and small towns are basically tied to ag in these areas, and water’s a lifeblood,” Patrick said.

Burns also championed infrastructure improvements, including transportation.

“That’s where we managed to do a lot of good work on a pretty bipartisan basis as well,” Burns said..

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Jerome Softball Team awarded grant.
Jerome softball team gets $100,00 grant courtesy of Dick’s Sporting Goods
As the weather warms up, more people will look to gather around the barbecue.
Fit and Well Idaho: Healthy eating in the warmer months
County Commissioners say there's still time to get your rose as their move continues
County Commissioners remind people to pick up their roses as April starts
Moose is one of the animals you can apply to hunt as of Friday
Hunting licenses for some big game open Friday