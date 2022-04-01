Legislators react after 2022 session ends

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One big push in this years legislature was education, as K-12 funding increased by over $300 million.

Representative Ned Burns (D) of District 26, says this was one of the big positives to come from this year’s session.

“The boost in student education spending was great, there was rural teacher loan forgiveness, that was very good,” said Burns.

Senate Republican Jim Patrick (District 25), who serves much of rural Twin Falls, is also pleased with the boost in education.

He was disappointed in House Bill 666, though, a bill that didn’t make it out of the Senate, but would have punished librarians.

“We don’t want smut or pornographic materials in our libraries, I think we all agree with that. We haven’t proven that there is, some say there is,” Patrick said.

Burns also thought it held up some of the progress this session.

“The dog whistle stuff that we were working on, the library stuff, that was really disappointing,” Burns said. “Because I know libraries are not dens of iniquity as they were being portrayed,” he said.

One thing Senator Patrick was really pleased with was investments in water infrastructure, especially water recharge infrastructure from the upper Snake River.

“Most of my constituents are ag and small towns, and small towns are basically tied to ag in these areas, and water’s a lifeblood,” Patrick said.

Burns also championed infrastructure improvements, including transportation.

“That’s where we managed to do a lot of good work on a pretty bipartisan basis as well,” Burns said..

