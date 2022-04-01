Advertisement

Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.(Shelby County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, it took the jury less than 20 minutes to find Gregory Hickman, 29, guilty of raping a child.

According to testimony this week, the child’s mother said that in October 2016, she noticed her daughter’s stomach felt hard in a way that appeared to be a pregnancy. The girl then told her mom that Hickman had raped her earlier that year.

The girl said that Hickman, who was a family friend, was walking her home from a store and suggested they take a shortcut. When they got to a bushy area, Hickman then raped her, the girl said. She also said Hickman said he would kill her if she told anybody about the rape.

In December 2016, the young girl gave birth. DNA testing confirmed Hickman was the father.

Hickman will be sentenced on May 12. He remains in police custody and has another rape case pending involving a 13-year-old victim who was the daughter of his girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
Fayette County car crash
Crash on SH46 North of Gooding Claims One
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Sarah Palin files paperwork to run in Alaska US House race
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Zelenskyy: Retreating Russian troops leaving mines behind
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina tops Louisville 72-59, advances to title game
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Milligan University's track and field team member Eli Cramer died after he was struck by a...
College track star killed, 2 others injured, in hit-and-run with suspected drunken driver, officials say