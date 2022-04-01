Tracy Robertson, Doris Opal

GOODING—Doris Opal Tracy Robertson, long time resident of Gooding, Idaho, died at home in Eagle, Idaho, surrounded by family, on March 23, 2022 at the age of 101. Doris was a mid-western girl hailing from Norton, Kansas having been born on October 2, 1920 in Oak, Nebraska.

When she was 16 her dad, Harry Tracy and mother, Zella Tracy and younger sister, Nadine, packed up their belongings after going through the dust bowl to move west. Their destination was Oregon but they stopped off in Gooding, Idaho to visit friends and never left. They enjoyed the new sights of the mountains and scenery, but as they passed into southern Idaho, they were welcomed by a peculiar smell. Later they found out that they were passing sheep ranches, which was the source of the smell. Little did Doris know that later she would marry the son of a sheep rancher.

Doris was the new girl with beautiful red hair her senior year at Gooding High School in 1937, and she graduated in 1938. After graduation, jobs were hard to find so she took a job at Campbells Sheep Ranch outside Bellevue, Idaho, where she washed and cooked for the rancher, his wife, and all the hired hands. After surviving a frigid winter, Doris came back to Gooding and got various jobs in businesses in town.

Doris caught the eye of many suitors but it was John C. Robertson, who had just returned from college at the University of Idaho, who captured her heart. Doris then married the love of her life, John, on July 12, 1942 in Rupert, Idaho. After the wedding and after time spent in the Army they moved back to Gooding where they eventually bought their ranch north of town and lived until their retirement. They raised their two daughters, Carol (Stranahan) and Connie (Wilde) there. Doris ranched alongside her husband John. They bought a 1908 farm and farmhouse and remodeled it to a beautiful country ranch home where daughters were raised and grandchildren loved to visit. During the following years they expanded and purchased more dry land, where they beat off the sagebrush, which they developed into farmland growing wheat, corn, beans, and alfalfa. Over the years, they had a sheep ranch, dairy farm, and closer to retirement Doris and John had a red angus cattle ranch with some of the prettiest red angus you would ever see. Doris loved planting flowers, making a gorgeous lawn and yard, and working in the garden.

Doris began her 26-year public service career in Idaho working in the Gooding County Treasurer’s office in 1964. Then she ran for office and won as a Republican the next year when the treasurer retired. She never was opposed by another candidate in all future years of elections and always had the most votes on the Republican ticket. She also enjoyed the personal side of getting to know so many in Gooding County. The taxpayers may not have been too happy to pay their taxes but they always enjoyed their time visiting with Doris.

Doris was a successful businesswoman pioneering her role as a woman in politics and business. She was a long-time member and president of the B.P.W. She had various honors; one being named Woman of Progress. She was Gooding County Treasurer from 1965 until 1990. Doris was an active member of the Idaho State Treasurers Association and served on numerous committees and held many offices including State President. She retired on June 1, 1990 and was given an award by then Governor Cecil Andrus for outstanding service for Idahoans for her 26 years of public service. She and her husband, John, were long time members of the United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer for a season.

Doris was also active in the community in supporting her daughters’ school activities: band, home economics and cheerleading. She was a Gooding High School Senators fan. She also enjoyed working yearly at the Gooding County Fair, assisting in various roles including 4H leadership.

Doris was an excellent cook and loved hosting holiday meals and summer barbecue dinners, as they were a favorite for her family. Her two daughters and their families loved coming to the ranch and spending vacations with Papa John and Grandma Doris.

Doris was an excellent driver with perfect eyesight. She read the newspaper every day without reading glasses up until the time she became ill. Her license was due to expire this coming fall. She liked to quip to her family, “they don’t let me drive up here in Boise”.

Doris was predeceased by her husband - John; her son - Steven; and her parents - Harry and Zella Tracy.

She is survived by: her daughters - Carol Stranahan of Rio Rancho New Mexico, and her husband Terry; and daughter - Connie Wilde, and husband Ken of Eagle, Idaho; five grandchildren - Krist Wilde (Kelly) Aric Stranahan, Rachelle Francey (Mark), Darren Stranahan (Suzi), Tracy Wilde-Pace (Garrison); and 12 great grandchildren; her sister - Nadine Rice of Gooding, Idaho; niece - Susan Hall (Max); nephews - Tom Rice and Doug Bradshaw (Nancy); and many great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Demaray Funeral Service, Keystone Health Care and Hospice, and dedicated caregiver Emmaleigh Tooley, and all the love, food and prayers from Capital Church.

Her service will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel at 737 Main Street in Gooding.

Interment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Memorial gifts to be directed to the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main Street, Gooding, Idaho, 83330.

Friends may share a condolence message or photo at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

