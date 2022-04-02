Advertisement

Bair offered by Utah, Utah State

The Kimberly sophomore will visit Boise State on Saturday
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:29 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School football player Gatlin Bair is back from his visits to the University of Utah and Utah State University.

Bair visited the Utes first on Friday, touring the football stadium and facilities, which he called “amazing.”

He instantly connected with Jerome native, Colton Swan, the linebackers coach.

The sophomore said, “he gets being from Idaho and I have a really good connection with him.”

During his trip to Utah State, he was impressed by their facilities and also watched one of their practices, observing the high energy of the team. He felt welcomed by the coaching staff.

“They were really hospitable and they talked with me a lot and said I can come by whenever and talk with them and the players,” Bair explained.

The All-State player sadly saw his season cut short last fall due to a shoulder injury. But in eight games, he produced 1,401 all purpose yards, 987 receiving yards, 56 receptions and 18 touchdowns.

He’s also a junior Olympic gold medalist and All-American in track and field.

Bair is scheduled to visit Boise State University on Saturday.

