CSI’s rally not enough to overtake Colorado Northwestern

The College of Southern Idaho split their doubleheader on Friday.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:06 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI Baseball’s rally fell short in extra innings, as they lost 9-8 to Colorado Northwestern Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans took a 8-0 in the fifth inning. The Golden Eagles managed to five runs in the sixth inning, followed by three runs in the seventh.

Tate Gambill led off with a single, Tyler Curtis singled to right field and Cole Rollins walked to load the bases. That’s when Andrew Astin hit a double to the wall to score all three and tie the game.

CNCC was able to put one run on the board in the top of the eighth and the Golden Eagles couldn’t answer. Rollins finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk and Chase Higginson had a 3-RBI triple. Hofstetter also had a triple in the game.

CSI 10, Colorado Northwestern 0:

Casey Anderson pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts.

At the plate, Magnum Hofstetter was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI, Braxton Mills was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Cole Rollins was 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Zach Schmidt was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Tyler Curtis was 2-for-3.

CSI, now 21-10 overall and 9-8 in conference play, hosts CNCC for the final game of the series Saturday at 11 a.m.

