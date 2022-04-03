Burley High School student helps others struggling with mental health

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley High school senior Haziel Arambul was walking home from work, a place where he says at the time he endured verbal abuse and was told racial slurs — sending him into a mental health crisis.

As he prepared to jump off a bridge, his phone rang. It was his mother who had a message for him.

“It was a postcard sent by Mrs. Beck. The postcard said that she was unbelievably amazed and happy to have me as her student,” said Arambul.

That moment changed everything. “Yes, definitely (she saved my life.) I feel like it was like a path that was meant to be taken,” he said.

A 2021 World Health Organization study found that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 19-year-olds. It’s an issue that has hit crisis levels in Idaho, which has one of the highest suicide death rates in the nation.

After receiving the card, Haziel asked to speak with his teacher Jodie Beck. Initially, she asked whether she spelled something wrong in her note.

“And he said ‘no,’ you saved my life,” said Beck. “And I think I genuinely was absolutely speechless.”

Beck calls Arambul the spark and light of the classroom and says he is an example of how mental health issues are not always easy to spot.

“It’s scary to look back and think ‘I didn’t see that coming,’” Beck said.

Arambul has since spoken about his experience with the school board and Burley High School staff. He also makes it his mission to help other teens in need by befriending them and encouraging them to share their emotions.

“There’s nothing wrong with talking about it, there’s nothing to be ashamed of if you’re feeling this way,” said Arambul.

Beck added, “The bigger picture is this young man’s future because he has something in him that the rest of the world needs to hear and to see.”

