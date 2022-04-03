CSI baseball run-rules Colorado Northwestern, takes three out of four in series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho won their series finale against Colorado Northwestern Saturday.

CSI 11, CNCC 3

The Golden Eagles are now 22-10 overall and 10-8 in Scenic West Conference play after taking three out of four from the Spartans.

The Golden Eagles, currently sitting in third in the Scenic West, will play four games at home against Utah State-Eastern next week.

