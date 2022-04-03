Advertisement

CSI baseball run-rules Colorado Northwestern, takes three out of four in series

The Golden Eagles will host Utah State Eastern next week
The Golden Eagles will host Utah State Eastern next week
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho won their series finale against Colorado Northwestern Saturday.

CSI 11, CNCC 3

The Golden Eagles are now 22-10 overall and 10-8 in Scenic West Conference play after taking three out of four from the Spartans.

The Golden Eagles, currently sitting in third in the Scenic West, will play four games at home against Utah State-Eastern next week.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Idaho lottery still looking for million dollar winner three months later

Latest News

Filer tops Sugar-Salem, local roundup
Filer tops Sugar-Salem, local roundup
Wood River cruises past Shelley
Filer tops Sugar-Salem, local roundup
The Golden Eagles will host Utah State Eastern next week
CSI baseball run-rules Colorado Northwestern, takes three out of four in series
The College of Southern Idaho split their doubleheader on Friday.
CSI’s rally not enough to overtake Colorado Northwestern