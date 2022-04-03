Advertisement

Filer tops Sugar-Salem, local roundup

Wood River cruises past Shelley
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer brought their bats to beat Sugar-Salem in a Kimberly Dawgs Classic tournament game Saturday.

Filer 18, Sugar-Salem 6

Other games

Filer 22, Teton 3

Wood River 10, Shelley 2

Wood River 12, South Fremont 4

Weiser 13, Kimberly 5

Buhl 18, McCall-Donnelly 2

Buhl 15, Teton 2

Baseball scores

Twin Falls 19, Burley 0

The Bruins had 14 hits in Saturday’s conference win. Luke Moon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Jace Mahlke also had a double and three RBIs.

Calvry Leiser, Wyatt Solosabal, and Nolan Hardesty combined to throw a one-hit shutout.

