Filer tops Sugar-Salem, local roundup
Wood River cruises past Shelley
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer brought their bats to beat Sugar-Salem in a Kimberly Dawgs Classic tournament game Saturday.
Filer 18, Sugar-Salem 6
Other games
Filer 22, Teton 3
Wood River 10, Shelley 2
Wood River 12, South Fremont 4
Weiser 13, Kimberly 5
Buhl 18, McCall-Donnelly 2
Buhl 15, Teton 2
Baseball scores
Twin Falls 19, Burley 0
The Bruins had 14 hits in Saturday’s conference win. Luke Moon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Jace Mahlke also had a double and three RBIs.
Calvry Leiser, Wyatt Solosabal, and Nolan Hardesty combined to throw a one-hit shutout.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.