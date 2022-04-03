Idaho All Star Cheer hosts celebrity judges for try-outs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new all star cheer gym held try-outs this weekend, and the athletes were judged by celebrities. La’Darius Marshall and Lexi Brumback from the hit Netflix series “Cheer” were on the other side of the table this time, and got to judge the local Idaho All-Star tryouts.

La’Darius and Lexi tell KMVT they were excited when the owner reached out to them to come judge because cheer has meant so much to them, and they hope the kids here in Idaho will enjoy it as much as they do.

“Cheer leading can help so many people, regardless of where you come from, and what’s going on in your life, you can come here and be a part of something bigger than your self, it’s so helpful to so many people,” said Brumback.

“Let’s give these kids something that they want, I know they watch us, I know they see the ‘Cheer’ stars and everything like that so let’s bring it to them, let’s bring it to their home,” said Marshall.

They say they were impressed by the talent and passion of the athletes and were glad to be a part of the tryouts.

