Twin Falls School District to offer full day kindergarten in the fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is pleased to announce that full-day kindergarten will be an option for families in the district for the 2022-23 school year.

This change comes about thanks to funding from the state level designated to provide support for literacy education. As parents prepare for registering the children for kindergarten, they will have the option to select full-day or half-day options. Half-day kindergarten will only be available in the morning sessions.

TFSD administrators are still working out details to finalize the program and knowing how many students to expect will be crucial in the planning process. Parents who wish to send their children to TFSD kindergarten programs are encouraged to enroll using this link.

Schools will be hosting Kindergarten registration in buildings starting the week of April 18th should you have further questions. Children are eligible to attend kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year if they turn five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. Each school in the TFSD has a designated attendance zone.

The primary residence (address) of the child’s parent or legal guardian determines which school the student will attend. Find out more about enrolling your child here.

