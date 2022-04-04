Controlled burns scheduled for Twin Falls sediment ponds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On April 6, Twin Falls residents may see smoke coming from the Northeastern portion of the city due to a controlled burn.

The City of Twin Falls will be conducting their annual controlled burns around the sediment settling ponds near Meadow Ridge Circle and the Canyon Rim Trail between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

These burns help control vegetation growth in the area, so it does not overwhelm wetlands and sediment settling ponds. These ponds help remove sediment from water before it is released into the Snake River.

The Twin Falls Fire Department will ensure the fire remains within its confined location.

