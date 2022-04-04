Grants available for Twin Falls community organizations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Applications for the FY2022 Municipal Powers Outsource Grants (MPOG) are being accepted by the Twin Falls City Council.

The purpose of these grants is to support organizations that provide programs or services that support the mission and vision of the City of Twin Falls, as well as benefit the city’s residents.

In order for an organization to be eligible for grant funding, it must include programs or projects that are directly tied to City Council priorities outlined in the City’s Strategic Plan.

The Strategic Plan includes eight goals: accessible community, healthy community, responsible community, environmental community, learning community, secure community, prosperous community and internal organization.

One of these goals must be tied to the organization’s intended activities of the grant.

To be eligible for the award, applicants must operate as a local non-profit, charitable, educational, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health service organization, or a governmental or quasi-governmental unit.

Eligible applicants must provide a service expressly granted as a municipal power by Idaho Code, Title 50, Chapter 3 – Municipal Powers.

The grant carries a maximum award amount of $10,000 per organization. Applications may be submitted in hard copy or electronically by April 29 at 4:00 p.m.

More information can be found on the city’s Municipal Powers Outsource Grant website.

