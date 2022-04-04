Advertisement

Groups seek to stop gold mine exploratory drilling in Idaho

The project was halted following federal court rulings in 2019 and 2020
Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.
Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.(KMVT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups are renewing efforts to stop exploratory drilling by a Canadian mining company hoping to build a gold mine in Idaho west of Yellowstone National Park.

The Idaho Conservation League and Greater Yellowstone Coalition, in documents filed in federal court last month against the U.S. Forest Service, ask that the case involving Excellon Idaho Gold’s Kilgore Gold Exploration Project in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Clark County be reopened.

Excellon Idaho Gold is a subsidiary of Toronto, Ontario-based Excellon Resources Inc.

The company says the area contains at least 825,000 ounces (23.4 million grams) of gold near the surface, and potentially more deeper.

The project was halted following federal court rulings in 2019 and 2020 concerning potential harm to Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

The Forest Service late last year approved a new plan put forward by the company involving road building and 130 drill stations.

The environmental groups in court documents said the groups should be allowed to file a proposed supplemental complaint because the Forest Service violated various environmental laws in approving the new plan.

The groups contend that the plan submitted by the mining company and the Forest Service’s approval are essentially repeats of what the court previously rejected.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
This paper shows how a student with dyslexia may see a sentence. Source: WBRC video
House Bill 731 signed into law; Idaho now has dyslexia legislation for the first time
Kimberly Rochelle Haynes, 42, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shannon L. Porter, 37, of Denver,...
Two CO women involved in retail theft ring
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

The Twin Falls Visitor Center
Twin Falls joins the country in recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month
Wasden visited Hansen Elementary
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden donates to Hansen school
The College of Southern Idaho hosted the event on Tuesday
College of Southern Idaho promotes student safety in a unique way
Synergy Show Choir preparing for their weekend show.
Canyon Ridge High School show choir preps for weekend show
The College of Southern Idaho. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)
CSI giving the chance to meet candidates ahead of May primary