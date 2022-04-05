Fish and Game announces instructor led education classes

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has announced upcoming instructor-led hunter education classes in the Magic Valley.

These classes are a requirement for any prospective hunter born after Jan. 1 1975 as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.

Instructor led combo classes for students 9 years and older who are new to hunting to certify them in both hunter and bowhunter education.

The education classes are as follows:

Instructor-led hunter education classes

Filer – April 15-16 and April 22-23

Richfield – May 2-3-4-5-6-7

Malta – May 17-18-19-20

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education classes

Buhl – April 18-19-21-22

Rupert – April 25-26-27-28-29

Jerome – May 7-8

To sign up for classes, click here.

