Advertisement

Governor Little adds investments in behavioral health resources

He highlighted a number of programs designed to improve mental health among Idahoans
Little highlighted some of the ways Idaho is trying to improve mental services
Little highlighted some of the ways Idaho is trying to improve mental services(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little joined Idaho Supreme Court justices, legislators and members of his administration in highlighting millions of dollars in new funding for state behavorial health priorities.

“Promoting safe communities is our top priority. Our vision is for Idahoans who live with mental illness and addiction – and their families – to receive the behavioral health care services they need when they need them. We believe if this vision is realized, then our communities will become healthier, safer places,” Governor Little said.

Little highlighted a number of programs designed to improve mental health among Idahoans including a suicide prevention hotline, community behavorial health programs, recovery centers and other programs.

He also celebrated legislative efforts to address mental health, such as the passing of Senate Bill 1327, which properly defines someone as mentally ill and restores the safety net for involuntary commitments, and House bill 699, which helps first responders get the support of peer specialists.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls

Latest News

Twin Falls fire training facility
Fire Training Facility Construction
Last year, Community Quilts gave away around 700 quilts and 1,000 pillowcases.
Con Paulos Chevrolet donates $500 to Community Quilts
The Turf Club will feature all four candidates Thursday
Spots still available for local forum featuring Idaho Superintendent candidates
Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
The donation was made as part of Con Paulos's 100 acts of kindness
Con Paulos Chevrolet donates $500 to Community Quilts