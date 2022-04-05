Governor Little adds investments in behavioral health resources

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little joined Idaho Supreme Court justices, legislators and members of his administration in highlighting millions of dollars in new funding for state behavorial health priorities.

“Promoting safe communities is our top priority. Our vision is for Idahoans who live with mental illness and addiction – and their families – to receive the behavioral health care services they need when they need them. We believe if this vision is realized, then our communities will become healthier, safer places,” Governor Little said.

Little highlighted a number of programs designed to improve mental health among Idahoans including a suicide prevention hotline, community behavorial health programs, recovery centers and other programs.

He also celebrated legislative efforts to address mental health, such as the passing of Senate Bill 1327, which properly defines someone as mentally ill and restores the safety net for involuntary commitments, and House bill 699, which helps first responders get the support of peer specialists.

