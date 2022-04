TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls announced Tuesday a road closure for Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the city said contractors will close Hankins Road between Addison Avenue and Elizabeth Boulevard starting April 6 and lasting through April 9.

The contractors will be installing a new utility access and road patch on Hankins road.

