Warm Springs Preserve purchase approved by Ketchum City Council

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ketchum City Council formally approved the purchase and closing of Warm Springs Preserve during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city received over 1,000 donations that totaled over $8.6 million, which was enough to purchase the beloved public space. This purchase allows for 65 acres of land at Warm Springs Ranch to be preserved as open space to be used for activities such as a dog park and Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.

This area will be designated a passive park, meaning it will not be regularly used for events and music.

There are also restrictions on development, organized sports and reserved private or commercial events on the property. There is, however, an agreement for one city event to be held at the park annually.

This year, the city plans to hold a public launch event celebrating the Summer Solstice on June 21. Moving forward, the annual event will be a fundraiser to generate funds for park improvements.

Among the next steps for the land detailed in the City Council meeting were a public restroom and a new irrigation system, which are slated for Fall 2023 dependent on funding. There are also future plans for trail, flood and stream restoration beginning at a to-be-determined date.

The City of Ketchum is scheduled to close on the property on April 14.

