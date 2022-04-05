Advertisement

Wright, Gladys K.

April 1, 2022, age 85
Gladys K. Wright, age 85, of Burley, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Highland Estates in...
Gladys K. Wright, age 85, of Burley, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Gladys K. Wright, age 85, of Burley, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley.

Gladys was born at home in View, Idaho, on April 6, 1936, to William Arvil and Kathrine Parke Bunn.

She attended the View School for three years, the Miller School in Burley for three years, and graduated from Burley High School in 1954.She married Gene F. Wright, of Burley, in 1959, in View, Idaho. They were later divorced.

She attended Nampa Business College in Nampa, Idaho, graduating in May, 1955, with a secretarial degree. She then worked various secretarial positions through the years and did some volunteer work, handiwork, and enjoyed playing pinochle.

Gladys took great pride in her grandsons and great-granddaughters.

Gladys is survived by one daughter, Carol (Kent) Warr, of Heyburn; her grandsons, Adam (Cassie) Warr, of Boise, Austin (Chelsey) Warr, of Ballground Georgia; and five great-granddaughters, Kolbie, Stacey, Jesslyn, Brynlee and Kalin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvil and Kathrine; three brothers, Parke, Neal, and Ned Bunn; and one sister, Doris Warr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th, St., in Burley.  Prior to the graveside service there will be a visitation for friends and family from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
The district, as well as the RISE Charter School, will close on April 5
Kimberly School District canceling classes after death of teacher
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Fletcher, Melvin Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Bombini, Mark Sergio
Arlene Emelia Ballard, 86, a life-long resident of Shoshone, passed away peacefully Thursday,...
Ballard, Arlene Emelia
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Watson, Dolores E.