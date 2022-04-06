Ballard, Arlene Emelia

SHOSHONE—Arlene Emelia Ballard, 86, a life-long resident of Shoshone, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Sunrise Senior Living in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Arlene was born December 15, 1935, in Gregory, South Dakota, the daughter of second-generation German immigrants Oscar and Emelia (Koch) Kerner.

She grew up north of Shoshone on the family farm and graduated from Shoshone High School in 1954.

Arlene married Robert S. “Bob” Ballard in 1956 at the Gooding United Methodist Church in Gooding, Idaho. Together they purchased a 10-acre farm and orchard on the western end of Shoshone, and lived there 62 years.

Arlene was a faithful member of the Shoshone United Methodist Church for 65 years, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school, and a frequent delegate to the Oregon-Idaho Church Conference.

Arlene enjoyed her large extended family, playing cards, entertaining, reading, traveling, baking and dancing. A great joy to her was gardening, canning, and preserving fruits and vegetables. She spent hours working in the garden, having plenty to share with family and friends.

Arlene is survived by: her son - Ralph (Monica) Ballard of Shorewood, Minnesota; and 3 granddaughters - Mary (Travis) Hill of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and Rita and Vera Ballard of Shorewood, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and twin brother.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the nurses and staff of Sunrise Senior Living and Memory Care of Minnetonka. Their loving care, compassion, and kindness shown during Arlene’s illness with Alzheimer’s Dementia was a blessing.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Shoshone United Methodist Church, with Pastor Connie Brass officiating.

Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery, and luncheon at the Shoshone Senior Center.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation to provide assistance to students preparing for careers in caring for patients with Alzheimer’s Dementia and Memory Care.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

