Advertisement

Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden made remarks Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden spoke to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed off the parking lot to the skate park at Twin Falls' Harmon Park.
UPDATED: One hospitalized following Twin Falls shooting
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident
UPDATED: ISP investigating after shots fired at officers
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Police Lights
ISP identifies eight vehicles involved in Wednesday’s shooting
The work will begin April 6 and run through April 9
Road work will force closures in Twin Falls

Latest News

Title 42 expedites the expulsion of illegal migrants as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Idaho Senators introduce legislation to extend title that quickly expels illegal migrants
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
Pomerelle to host season ending celebration this Saturday
Pomerelle to host season ending celebration this Saturday
Four people are dead after what's believed to be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday night...
Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says