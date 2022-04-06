Idaho to receive $37 million from infrastructure plan

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will receive more than $37 million from President Biden’s infrastructure plan to invest in transit.

Idaho’s money will come from a larger $20 billion investment from the Biden administration.

The amount Idaho will receive may also be distributed to urban areas across the Gem State.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Congress has made full year funding available following the passage of appropriations bill in March.

