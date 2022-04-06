Advertisement

Idaho Republican legislators endorse Critchfield for State Superintendent

Critchfield has 31 total endorsements
Cassia County resident Debbie Critchfield announced she is running for State Superintendent of Public Education at Burley High School’s Little Theater(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM MDT
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho GOP legislators are endorsing Debbie Critchfield for State Superintendent of Idaho.

Both current and former leaders from the House and Senate are making the endorsement, saying they share her conservative values.

“Debbie is an outstanding leader who actually listens and considers all sides to develop a reasonable solution,” said Representative Judy Boyle. “She is a genuine advocate for students and families, who will be a true independent voice as state superintendent. Idaho has needed that voice for a long time.”

Critchfield has 31 total endorsements, including Lee Heider, Linda Hartgen, Clark Kauffman, and Laurie Lickley.

“I am incredibly thankful for the support and trust from this incredible group of dedicated public servants representing every corner of our great state,” said Debbie Critchfield. “With this and the tremendous statewide support we have, I will be able to lead Idaho education on day one with effective and engaged leadership.”

