Idaho school districts, community organizations, to receive new grant awards

This year’s new grant recipients were selected from among 18 eligible applicants
Cassia School District is one district receiving money
Cassia School District is one district receiving money
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM MDT
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight Idaho school districts and three community organizations throughout the Gem State will receive new grant awards to provide youth academic and enrichment opportunities.

The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program awarded grants ranging from $98,000 to $175,000 to serve the unique local needs of these organizations and districts and extend educational reach outside of regular school hours to help reduce achievement gaps and ease families’ childcare costs.

The five-year 21st CCLC grants are awarded through federal title IV part b funding for out-of-school and summer learning programs.

This year’s new grant recipients were selected from among 18 eligible applicants, with awards totaling $1.5 million.

Recipients in our viewing area include the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley receiving $100,000, and the Cassia County School District receiving $132,000.

The SDE plans to host a virtual request for applications workshop for the next grant competition in November 2023.

